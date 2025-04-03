Elland 2050: Children’s Art Trail brings future visions to life over Easter holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Easter, Elland town centre will be bursting with colour as local children’s artwork takes over shop and business windows for the Time Out Elland 2050 Art Trail. Running from Tuesday April 15 - Tuesday April 22, the trail invites the community to explore young imaginations of Elland in 2050—a future filled with creativity, dreams, and bold ideas.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can pick up a free map from Elland Library to follow the trail at their own pace or join a guided walkabout on Tuesday April 15 at 11am (no booking required).

To help bring this vision to life, free creative workshops will be held in Elland in the run-up to the trail, giving children and families the chance to contribute their own artwork:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday April 8 – The Big Paint and Draw (Ages 7-11, booking required)

Free creative workshops from Time Out over Easter holidays

Elland Community Hub 1pm - 3.30pm

Thursday April 10 – Family Drawing Workshop with Beka Haigh (Ages 7+, book ahead or drop in)

Elland Library 10am - 12pm and 1pm - 3pm

To book on a workshop, visit: https://www.bit.ly/FINDYOURTHING

Elland 2050 Children's Art Trail over Easter holidays

Organised by Time Out with support from Curious Motion, the project is about more than just art—it’s about supporting children’s mental health through creativity and community. Part of local mental health charity Healthy Minds, Time Out provides opportunities for young people to express themselves, connect with others, and find activities that support their wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Creative expression is a powerful way for children to explore their emotions and feel connected to their community," said Kate Edwards, Time Out Service Manager. "The Art Trail not only showcases their incredible talent but also highlights how art can support mental health and wellbeing."

The Art Trail and workshops are funded by Culturedale, supporting creative opportunities across Calderdale.

​