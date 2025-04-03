Elland 2050: Children’s Art Trail brings future visions to life over Easter holidays
Visitors can pick up a free map from Elland Library to follow the trail at their own pace or join a guided walkabout on Tuesday April 15 at 11am (no booking required).
To help bring this vision to life, free creative workshops will be held in Elland in the run-up to the trail, giving children and families the chance to contribute their own artwork:
Tuesday April 8 – The Big Paint and Draw (Ages 7-11, booking required)
Elland Community Hub 1pm - 3.30pm
Thursday April 10 – Family Drawing Workshop with Beka Haigh (Ages 7+, book ahead or drop in)
Elland Library 10am - 12pm and 1pm - 3pm
To book on a workshop, visit: https://www.bit.ly/FINDYOURTHING
Organised by Time Out with support from Curious Motion, the project is about more than just art—it’s about supporting children’s mental health through creativity and community. Part of local mental health charity Healthy Minds, Time Out provides opportunities for young people to express themselves, connect with others, and find activities that support their wellbeing.
"Creative expression is a powerful way for children to explore their emotions and feel connected to their community," said Kate Edwards, Time Out Service Manager. "The Art Trail not only showcases their incredible talent but also highlights how art can support mental health and wellbeing."
The Art Trail and workshops are funded by Culturedale, supporting creative opportunities across Calderdale.