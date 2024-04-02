Elland Round Table comedy night set to return

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elland Round Table's popular comedy night returns to Halifax's Shay Stadium on May 4th, with Yorkshire-born and rising star comedienne Maisie Adam appearing as the headline act.

The evening's event will be run by the Elland Round Table team in aid of two cancer related charities; The Nipple Innovation Project and The Oddballs Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie Adam has been a revelation since her breakthrough performances on numerous television shows including 'Live at the Apollo', '8 Out of 20 Cats', 'Mock The Week', and 'Have I Got News For You.' The Harrogate based comedienne is performing off the back of a sell-out 2023 national tour, and promises to offer a show not to be missed. The MC for the evening will be the original Gag 'N' Bone man himself, Graeme Raynor with support from Meryl O'Rourke and Mick Ferry.

The 'Boobs 'N' Balls' Line-up

The Nipple Innovation Project aim to rebuild women's confidence after cancer surgery to their breast(s) by tattooing nipples onto the area of the breast affected by surgery. The Oddballs Foundation aim is to raise awareness in men about checking themselves for the signs and symptoms of testicular cancer. Both charities will have representatives at the event to offer more information on their aims, and also have merchandise on sale, to further generate vital funds.

Elland Round Table recently announced the night would be sponsored by the local Bristol Street Motors car dealership, meaning even more of of the night's proceeds will be given to the two charities in attendance.

A raffle will be available, and any attendees have the option (when purchasing tickets) to put their name into a draw to be called on stage to have a try at Elland Round Table's cheeky 'Play Your Boobs 'N' Balls Right' stage game!