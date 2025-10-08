Elland Round Table's charity bonfire and fireworks event returns!

The popular family event is on Saturday 1st November.

The famous Elland Round Table charity bonfire and fireworks event returns this Autumn, on Saturday 1st November, in partnership with Vertu Nissan in Halifax, and Vespa Solutions as the Guy Fawkes sponsor!

The team have been hard at work plotting and planning the event for months, and looking forward to welcoming you and your families to the occasion. With every penny of profit going to local charities and community projects across Calderdale, it really is a feel good event for everyone! This year we are encouraging a Hallowe'en theme, so it's a great opportunity to get that spooky costume on the kids for another use!

With early bird ticket prices being set at £6 (adults), £3 (children under 16 and OAP's), and a family ticket for £18 (two adults and up to three children), it's an event that is friendly on the family budget too. The team encourage purchases in advance as prices on the gate will be slightly higher. Tickets are on sale now at www.tickettailor.com/events/ellandroundtable

The unmissable poster for the Elland Round Table bonfire & fireworks is on display at Brook Miller Mobility in Elland.

On offer this year are numerous food stalls covering a wide range of tastes and dietary needs, fairground rides, toy stalls, and the local firedance team The Hellfyre Magpies. We are delighted to also confirm that the overwhelmingly popular 'low noise' kids fireworks display will return for a second year; a display perfect for families and children who prefer the firework lights bursting in the sky with no bangs, whizzes or zooms!

The event timings are all subject to change on the night, mainly due to the weather (which we sadly can't control):

17:00 - Gates open

17:15 - Hellfyre Magpies perform

Scan the QR code for quick access to 'early bird' tickets.

17:30 - Bonfire lighting

18:15 - Children's 'Low Noise' fireworks display

19:00 - Main fireworks display

The team can't wait to welcome you along, so wrap up warm, get your wellies on and come have a great time!