Exciting Summer Fayre Coming to Savile Park Moor in Support of Spinal Cord Injury Charity

This fun-filled day promises something for everyone, with live music, delicious food stalls, local crafts, games, raffles, bouncy castles, and so much more. Bring the whole family along to enjoy a fantastic community event while helping raise vital funds to support people rebuilding their lives after spinal cord injuries.

Every penny raised will go toward specialist physiotherapy, assistive technology, and small home adaptations that make a big difference in the lives of those we support.

Come join us for a day of summer fun and make a real impact—see you on the Moor!

HX1 3EW

Please visit our website for more information on the work the charity does.