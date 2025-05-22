Exciting Summer Fayre Coming to Savile Park Moor in Support of Spinal Cord Injury Charity

By Charlotte Priestley
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 13:38 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 14:08 BST
Mark your calendars! On Saturday 26th July 2025, from 10am to 6pm, Quad-Rebuild, a local charity supporting individuals and families affected by spinal cord injuries, is hosting a Summer Fayre at Savile Park Moor—and you won’t want to miss it!

This fun-filled day promises something for everyone, with live music, delicious food stalls, local crafts, games, raffles, bouncy castles, and so much more. Bring the whole family along to enjoy a fantastic community event while helping raise vital funds to support people rebuilding their lives after spinal cord injuries.

Every penny raised will go toward specialist physiotherapy, assistive technology, and small home adaptations that make a big difference in the lives of those we support.

Come join us for a day of summer fun and make a real impact—see you on the Moor!

HX1 3EW

Please visit our website for more information on the work the charity does.

https://quad-rebuild.co.uk

Summer Fayre 2024

Summer Fayre

Summer fayre 2024

Summer fayre 2024

