Explore the Pumpkin Patch Trail at Dean Clough this Halloween

By Isaac Brierley
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 10:16 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 10:20 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
Something spooky has arrived at Dean Clough for Halloween! The Pumpkin Patch Trail is ongoing until Sunday 2nd November, inviting families to explore D Mill in search of Farmer Crossley’s missing pumpkins.

Pumpkins are popping up in the most unexpected places as families set off on the Pumpkin Patch Trail, a free, fun-filled adventure - pick up a trail sheet and try track them down!

Most Popular

Each pumpkin has a letter to help crack a secret Halloween code, unlocking a reward and entry into a big prize draw. But beware, not every pumpkin is what it seems... a few sneaky imposters are hiding in plain sight.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Pumpkin Patch Trail is perfect for little explorers (and grown-ups!) looking for something fun to do over the half-term holidays.

Trail sheets are available from D Mill Reception.

For more information, visit www.deanclough.com/events/pumpkin-patch-trail/.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice