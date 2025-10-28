Explore the Pumpkin Patch Trail at Dean Clough this Halloween
Pumpkins are popping up in the most unexpected places as families set off on the Pumpkin Patch Trail, a free, fun-filled adventure - pick up a trail sheet and try track them down!
Each pumpkin has a letter to help crack a secret Halloween code, unlocking a reward and entry into a big prize draw. But beware, not every pumpkin is what it seems... a few sneaky imposters are hiding in plain sight.
The Pumpkin Patch Trail is perfect for little explorers (and grown-ups!) looking for something fun to do over the half-term holidays.
Trail sheets are available from D Mill Reception.
For more information, visit www.deanclough.com/events/pumpkin-patch-trail/.