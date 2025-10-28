Explore the Pumpkin Patch Trail at Dean Clough this Halloween

Something spooky has arrived at Dean Clough for Halloween! The Pumpkin Patch Trail is ongoing until Sunday 2nd November, inviting families to explore D Mill in search of Farmer Crossley’s missing pumpkins.

Pumpkins are popping up in the most unexpected places as families set off on the Pumpkin Patch Trail, a free, fun-filled adventure - pick up a trail sheet and try track them down!

Each pumpkin has a letter to help crack a secret Halloween code, unlocking a reward and entry into a big prize draw. But beware, not every pumpkin is what it seems... a few sneaky imposters are hiding in plain sight.

The Pumpkin Patch Trail is perfect for little explorers (and grown-ups!) looking for something fun to do over the half-term holidays.

Trail sheets are available from D Mill Reception.

For more information, visit www.deanclough.com/events/pumpkin-patch-trail/.