Fashion, fun, and fundraising: Don’t miss Overgate’s Winter Runway

This unforgettable evening promises a dazzling combination of cutting-edge pre-loved fashion, sustainable shopping, and the joy of supporting Calderdale’s very own Overgate Hospice.

The excitement begins from 5:30pm, giving early arrivals the chance to browse an impressive array of stalls, from beautiful, preloved clothing and footwear to unique all from Overgate’s 17 charity shops.

Hit the catwalk from 7pm as Overgate’s dedicated volunteers and staff bring the evening to life, showcasing the season’s best autumn and winter collections. From cosy layers to bold statement pieces, and children’s winter wear, proving that pre-loved fashion can be both chic and meaningful.

Sharon Quinn Deputy Head of Retail at Overgate said: “We’re thrilled to bring this spectacular event back! Overgate’s Winter Fashion Show is about more than the runway, it’s showcasing how amazing pre-loved fashion can be and making a difference.

"This year, we’re shining a spotlight on sustainable fashion and every purchase supports both the environment and the vital care we provide to families across Calderdale. We hope you can join us and help make this year’s show truly unforgettable!”