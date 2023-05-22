News you can trust since 1853
A Gentleman in Moscow: Road shut warnings as film crew for new Ewan McGregor TV drama arrive in Halifax today

Roads in Halifax town centre will be shut for the filming of a new TV show starring Ewan McGregor over the next two weeks.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd May 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 12:42 BST

The crew for A Gentleman in Moscow arrived today and have started setting up equipment in and around Halifax Town Hall.

As revealed by the Courier earlier this month, the Trainspotting and Star Wars actor is currently filming a TV adaptation of A Gentleman In Moscow for Paramount Plus.

The cast and crew will be filming in Halifax Town Hall for five days from Wednesday, May 31 but some are in the town from today (Monday) carrying out preparation work.

Some of the crew for A Gentleman in Moscow at Halifax Town Hall todaySome of the crew for A Gentleman in Moscow at Halifax Town Hall today
Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East in Halifax will be closed between Thursday, May 25 and Friday, June 9 for the prodution.

Parking has also been suspended on streets around the town hall – Princess Street, Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East.

The crew will also be using two cranes to access the roof of the town hall for the filming.

A Gentleman in Moscow will be adapted from a best-selling novel of the same name.

Roads will be closed for some of the filmingRoads will be closed for some of the filming
Written by Amor Towles and released in 2016 the book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

The series will also star Ewan McGregor’s wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

The show will be the latest in a string to be made in Halifax including Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, Gentleman Jack, Full Monty 2 and Secret Invasion.

There is also filming taking place in Todmorden today for a new ITV detective show, Passenger.

The crew for A Gentleman in Moscow at Halifax Town Hall todayThe crew for A Gentleman in Moscow at Halifax Town Hall today
