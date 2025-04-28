Alexander Armstrong and James May TV show: Famous faces spotted at Calderdale pub filming new BBC programme
Stars Alexander Armstrong and James May were at The Hare and Hounds in Hebden Bridge on Friday night for an upcoming BBC show ‘Perfect Pub Walks’.
The pub posted: “The atmosphere was absolutely electric and while the stars and crew were fantastic, it was our incredible locals and customers who truly stole the show!
"Alexander and James even took on our legendary 42oz mixed grill challenge — made famous by Beard Meats Food and Leah Shutkever
"They also sank several pints of Timothy Taylor's Brewery Landlords pints, both commenting on the epic flavour.”
The show is expected to air in the autumn or winter.
"A huge thank you to everyone involved and to all our amazing guests who made this such an unforgettable night,” the pub added.
Hebden Bridge is also set to be on our TV screens later this year when Sally Wainwright’s latest project Riot Women is shown.