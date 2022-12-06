Andre Rieu concert hits Halifax Vue Cinema for new year

Andre Rieu in concert . He will hit the big screen next year (Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images)

Join André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra to welcome in the year as he delights you with romantic melodies, popular classics, party tunes and beloved waltzes at one of most anticipated cinema events of the year.

It has been more than 20 years since André first recorded a concert in Dublin, so André Rieu in Dublin is an occasion not to be missed/

Advertisement Hide Ad

“New Year is always such a special time, looking forward to the future, coming together with friends and family and toasting the year ahead.

"This will be a wonderful concert for everyone to kick off 2023 with a waltz or two! My fabulous Johann Strauss orchestra and I look forward to seeing you in the cinemas and sharing this special time with one another,” said André.

André has been performing around the world with his Johann Strauss Orchestra for 35 years and has since become one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world.

He performs for a live audience of over half a million each year, spreading his love and passion for music to fans across the globe and now bringing it to the big screen for even more to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

André’s cinema events are adored by fans, Happy Days Are Here Again was André’s last cinema show which hit the No.1 in the UK box office in August.

André Rieu in Dublin will be screened at more than 500 cinemas – including the Halifax and Leeds Vue Cinemas – in the UK on Saturday January 7 and Sunday January 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bring your loved ones to your local cinema to join maestro André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra to enjoy an evening of music and dancing – the best way to see in the new year.

You can also see André Rieu live next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The violionist and his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra will play Leeds Direct Arena on Thursday May 11.