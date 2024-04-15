Anton Du Beke: Strictly Come Dancing star and 'top guy' spotted at Halifax restaurant enjoying a fish special
Anton Du Beke visited Ricci’s Place, on Crossley Street in Halifax town centre, before his show at the Victoria Theatre.
Posting a snap of the star, the restaurant said: “A lovely visit from dancing star Anton Du Beke who visited us tonight for one of our fish specials before his show.
"What a top guy!”
Anton’s show was just one of a host of planned performances at the Victoria Theatre which will bring more celebrities to Halifax.
Comedians John Bishop, Lucy Beaumont, Ed Gamble, Rhod Gilbert, Jimmy Carr, Paddy McGuinness and Rob Beckett are all set to take to the historic theatre’s stage.
Anton Du Beke was one of Strictly Come Dancing’s longest-running professional dancers before becoming a judge in 2021, replacing Bruno Tonioli.
As well as a dancer, he is also a TV presenter and author.