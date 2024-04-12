Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The team are from BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions, which will be broadcast live from Halifax Minster this evening.

Scheduled guests for the political and current affairs show’s panel are Labour MP Dan Jarvis MP, the Health Minister and Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson, Reform UK's culture Spokesperson Alex Phillips and CEO of the Refugee Council Enver Solomon.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme will start at 8pm and will be repeated on Radio 4 at 1.10pm tomorrow.