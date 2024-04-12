Any Questions: This is why BBC crew is setting up at famous Halifax landmark today
A BBC crew has arrived in Halifax for a show being broadcast tonight.
The team are from BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions, which will be broadcast live from Halifax Minster this evening.
Scheduled guests for the political and current affairs show’s panel are Labour MP Dan Jarvis MP, the Health Minister and Conservative MP Andrew Stephenson, Reform UK's culture Spokesperson Alex Phillips and CEO of the Refugee Council Enver Solomon.
The programme will start at 8pm and will be repeated on Radio 4 at 1.10pm tomorrow.
Tickets to be in the audience tonight have been available for free for the past few weeks.
