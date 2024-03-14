BAFTA TV Awards announces shortlist for Memorable Moment 2024 with Happy Valley and The Piano making the list
The nominees in the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award category have been announced, with the winner being decided by public vote.
The six nominated moments this year are:
Happy Valley (BBC One) - Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown
The Piano (Channel 4) - 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance
Beckham (Netflix) - David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing
Doctor Who (BBC One) - Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor
Succession (Sky Atlantic) - Logan Roy's death
The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic) - Bill and Frank
Happy Valley, filmed and set in Calderdale, attracted millions of viewers when it aired its final season in early 2023.
The borough also saw a boost in tourism numbers due to the show.
Channel 4’s The Piano saw Lucy, a student at Ravencliffe High School in Halifax, wow crowds at Leeds Train Station when she performed a highly-complex Chopin piece.
Lucy went on to win the series.
Paul Ludlow, P&O Cruises president, said: “Once again, there were so many unforgettable scenes that took place on our television screens last year.
"The jurors have done a fantastic job in selecting the final shortlist and I hope that the public have enjoyed these and will vote for their favourite memorable TV moment of the year.”
The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will air on BBC One on Sunday, May 12.