BAFTA TV Awards announces shortlist for Memorable Moment 2024 with Happy Valley and The Piano making the list

Halifax has certainly made a name for itself in the TV world in recent years and it has been announced that two shows related to the area have made its way onto the BAFTA TV Awards shortlist.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT
The nominees in the P&O Cruises Memorable Moment Award category have been announced, with the winner being decided by public vote.

The six nominated moments this year are:

Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt SquireCatherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
Happy Valley (BBC One) - Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown

The Piano (Channel 4) - 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw-dropping piano performance

Beckham (Netflix) - David teases Victoria about her 'working class' upbringing

Doctor Who (BBC One) - Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the 15th Doctor

Tommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt SquireTommy Lee Royce (JAMES NORTON). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
Succession (Sky Atlantic) - Logan Roy's death

The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic) - Bill and Frank

Happy Valley, filmed and set in Calderdale, attracted millions of viewers when it aired its final season in early 2023.

The borough also saw a boost in tourism numbers due to the show.

Channel 4’s The Piano saw Lucy, a student at Ravencliffe High School in Halifax, wow crowds at Leeds Train Station when she performed a highly-complex Chopin piece.

Lucy went on to win the series.

Paul Ludlow, P&O Cruises president, said: “Once again, there were so many unforgettable scenes that took place on our television screens last year.

"The jurors have done a fantastic job in selecting the final shortlist and I hope that the public have enjoyed these and will vote for their favourite memorable TV moment of the year.”

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises will air on BBC One on Sunday, May 12.

