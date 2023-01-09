News you can trust since 1853
BBC drama Happy Valley wins ratings battle against Prince Harry's ITV interview

Halifax-filmed BBC drama Happy Valley came out on top in the ratings battle with Prince Harry’s ITV interview last night (Sunday)

By Abigail Kellett
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The second episode of the third and final series came head to head with the in-depth interview Tom Bradby at 9pm, with Happy Valley winning the top spot.

The drama, created by Sally Wainwright, was watched by 5.2 million, 200,000 higher than had watched it the week before.

Harry: The Interview attracted was watched by an average of 4.1 million viewers and a peak of 4.5m.

Catherine Cawood (SARAH LANCASHIRE) & Ryan Cawood (RHYS CONNAH). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire
The interview discussed Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir Spare, which is set to be released tomorrow (Tuesday).

Happy Valley was filmed at locations in and around Calderdale at the beginning of last year, with film crews spotted in Boothtown, Elland and Halifax town centre.

The drama has returned for its third and final series after a seven-year hiatus.

Happy Valley continues on Sunday, January 15 on BBC One at 9pm.

