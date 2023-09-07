BBC series that filmed scenes in and around Halifax releases first look images

Watch more videos on Shots!

The BBC has released first-look images for brand new six-part thriller Boat Story, starring Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Breeders) and Paterson Joseph (Vigil, Noughts & Crosses), alongside Tchéky Karyo (Baptiste, The Missing), Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of the Dragon).

A production team and cast were in the town centre for three days back in January filming scenes for the series.

Pat (JOANNA SCANLAN). Picture: BBC/Two Brothers/Matt Squire

The film crew were at Old Cock Yard filming at The Old Cock pub – which they renamed The Three Brothers for the show.

They were also spotted at Westgate Arcade, where they were filming at La Luna.

The first-look pictures feature unsuspecting leads Janet (Daisy Haggard) and Samuel (Paterson Joseph) as they clutch on to a haul of illegal drugs found on a shipwrecked boat.

The pair can’t believe their luck as they agree to sell it and split the cash. But on their tail is a sharp suited gangster known as ‘The Tailor’ (Tchéky Karyo).

Samuel (PATERSON JOSEPH);Janet (DAISY HAGGARD). Picture:

At its heart, Boat Story is an action-thriller about two ordinary people whom the world has turned its back on, and whether they’re willing - or desperate enough - to do something crazy to get what they want in life. Pushed to the very edge, can they trust each other and get away with their lives and the money?