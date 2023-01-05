Harpreet Kaur, whose parents Jas and Pete run Waring Green Stores on Garden Road in Brighouse, was picked by billionaire Lord Alan Sugar to become his business partner in the 2022 series.

The entrepreneur beat off tough competition from other eager budding tycoons in several rounds before pitching her winning idea for a dessert business to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told the Courier at the time: “I'm so happy. I can't quite believe it. I'm Lord Sugar's business partner - not many people get to say that.

Harpreet Kaur, winner of 2022's The Apprentice

"My friends and family are just so, so proud. They've seen my journey over the last 10 years and how hard I've worked form a young age, just getting my head down."

Harpreet’s win meant she has been given Lord Sugar's backing for her business plan to expand and rebrand her dessert business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What was Barni's is now known as Oh So Yum. She already had dessert parlours in Huddersfield and White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds, as well as an online service that delivers nationwide.

The business is booming, with national media coverage and another branch opening in White Abbey Road in Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harpreet Kaur, with her parents Jas Kaur and Pete Singh at their family-run Waring Green Stores, Brighouse

She has said her advice for others looking to start their own business is to "believe in yourself and not compare yourself to others".

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Don't wait until something is perfect," she added. "Get started and you will learn along the way."

Advertisement Hide Ad