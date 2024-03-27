BBC's Happy Valley wins drama series award at the RTS Programme Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The series set and filmed in Calderdale picked up the award for best drama series, beating out The Gold and Top Boy.

Across the 30 competitive categories, the BBC took home 21 awards overall - with the hit drama The Sixth Commandment winning three awards, the most for any programme.

Catherine (SARAH LANCASHIRE). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer said: “It was an incredible night for the BBC that celebrated the work of the extraordinary creative talent we have here in the UK.

"The wins speak to our unwavering commitment to backing the very best British storytelling and recognised our ability to bring people together which will be so important to us going into the future.