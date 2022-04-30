Big screen sports showing at Halifax Vue this Spring

Football fans can watch some of England’s biggest teams play for glory across two of world football’s biggest club competitions, as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League screen at Vue in partnership with BT Sport.

The scene has been set for a new European champion in both competitions, as last years Champions League winners and current Club World Cup champions, Chelsea, and last year’s Europa League winners, Sevilla, have been dumped out of the competitions – and English football is poised to dominate both.

Liverpool and Manchester City fans will be hoping their clubs can continue their electric form this season as they face Villareal and Real Madrid in their respective semi-finals, and West Ham fans will be more excited than ever as the Hammers look to capitalise on an unprecedented season in their recent history, as they play Frankfurt in their Europa Cup semi-final.

Halifax Vue

The semi-finals and finals of both competitions will be screening at select Vue venues.

Rachel Bland, Event Cinema Manager at Vue UK and Ireland, said: “There are massive sporting events taking place over the next month and we’re thrilled to be able to bring them to sports fans in the ultimate big screen setting.

“Two boxing heavyweights clashing for a legendary title is such a spectacle that it needs to be seen on the big screen. And once again, it’s an even better year for English football fans, with English teams involved in the final stages of both European cups.

“Watching these events on the best picture and sound quality available in big screen entertainment, fans will be able to truly immerse themselves in the atmosphere of these elite level matches.”

Vue’s May Big Screen Sports line-up:

UEFA Champions League 2021/22 – Villareal v Liverpool – Tuesday 3 May

UEFA Champions League 2021/22 – Real Madrid v Manchester City – Wednesday 4 May

UEFA Europa League 2021/22 – Rangers v Leipzig – Thursday 5 May

UEFA Europa League 2021/22 – Frankfurt v West Ham – Thursday 5 May

UEFA Conference League – Roma v Leicester City – Thursday 5 May

UEFA Europa League 2021/22 – Final – Wednesday 18 May

UEFA Champions League 2021/22 – Final – Saturday 28 May