News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Filming for Boat Story at Westgate ArcadeFilming for Boat Story at Westgate Arcade
Filming for Boat Story at Westgate Arcade

Boat Story: Here are our photos from when crews were filming hit BBC TV show Boat Story in Halifax town centre featuring Vigil and Peep Show star Paterson Joseph

Some of the scenes for a new dark comedy currently airing on BBC1 and receiving rave reviews were filmed in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jan 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 19:13 GMT

The production team and cast for Boat Story – including Paterson Joseph and Daisy Haggard – were in the town centre for three days back in January.

The six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams, who also wrote hit shows The Tourist, The Missing and Baptiste.

The film crew started off at Old Cock Yard filming at The Old Cock pub, which they renamed The Three Brothers for the show.

The following day, they moved to Westgate Arcade, where they were filming at La Luna.

And the next day they were inside Halifax Borough Market where Paterson Joseph – who starred in BBC submarine drama Vigil, Channel 4’s Peep Show and two Royal Shakespeare Company productions – was seen taking a break from filming to buy a pie from Grosvenors Butchers for his lunch.

It is also understood that there was filming for the show taking place on a fourth day in Skircoat Green.

The show also stars Tcheky Karyo, who played Julien Baptiste in both The Missing and Baptiste; Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of Dragons).

Here are all our photos from when the filming was taking place.

Boat Story filming in Westgate Arcade

1. Television: All our photos from filming for BBC and Amazon TV show Boat Story in Halifax town centre - including Vigil, Peep Show and Royal Shakespeare Company star Paterson Joseph

Boat Story filming in Westgate Arcade Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Boat Story filming at Old Cock Yard

2. Television: All our photos from filming for BBC and Amazon TV show Boat Story in Halifax town centre - including Vigil, Peep Show and Royal Shakespeare Company star Paterson Joseph

Boat Story filming at Old Cock Yard Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Filming at The Old Cock pub for Boat Story

3. Television: All our photos from filming for BBC and Amazon TV show Boat Story in Halifax town centre - including Vigil, Peep Show and Royal Shakespeare Company star Paterson Joseph

Filming at The Old Cock pub for Boat Story Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Filming at Halifax Borough Market for Boat Story

4. Television: All our photos from filming for BBC and Amazon TV show Boat Story in Halifax town centre - including Vigil, Peep Show and Royal Shakespeare Company star Paterson Joseph

Filming at Halifax Borough Market for Boat Story Photo: Sarah Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxVigil