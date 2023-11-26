Some of the scenes for a new dark comedy currently airing on BBC1 and receiving rave reviews were filmed in Halifax.

The production team and cast for Boat Story – including Paterson Joseph and Daisy Haggard – were in the town centre for three days back in January.

The six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams, who also wrote hit shows The Tourist, The Missing and Baptiste.

The film crew started off at Old Cock Yard filming at The Old Cock pub, which they renamed The Three Brothers for the show.

The following day, they moved to Westgate Arcade, where they were filming at La Luna.

And the next day they were inside Halifax Borough Market where Paterson Joseph – who starred in BBC submarine drama Vigil, Channel 4’s Peep Show and two Royal Shakespeare Company productions – was seen taking a break from filming to buy a pie from Grosvenors Butchers for his lunch.

It is also understood that there was filming for the show taking place on a fourth day in Skircoat Green.

The show also stars Tcheky Karyo, who played Julien Baptiste in both The Missing and Baptiste; Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of Dragons).

Here are all our photos from when the filming was taking place.

