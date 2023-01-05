Brian and Roger Eno live in concert hits big screen at Halifax Vue

Captured in August 2021 at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus amphitheatre, part of the UNESCO World heritage site, the Acropolis in Athens, the concert was part of the annual Epidaurus Festival.

In front of a sold-out audience and against a backdrop of Brian Eno’s haunting images projected onto the walls of the amphitheatre, Brian and Roger performed music from their album Mixing Colours.

During the time when the grip of Covid was beginning to loosen, the brothers performed solo pieces and fan favourites, as well as premiering new music from their respective 2022 album releases – Brian Eno’s FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE and Roger Eno’s Deutsche Grammophon solo debut The Turning Year.

The band featured Roger’s daughter and Brian’s niece, Cecily Eno supplying ethereal vocals, ukulele and mandolin, Leo Abrahams on guitars and Peter Chilvers on keyboards.

Brian said: “I don’t perform live very often, but I couldn’t miss the chance to perform in what may be the world’s oldest theatre, located at the birthplace of Western Civilisation.

"I’m grateful to Roger, Cecily, Leo and Peter who made this rare appearance memorable for me and to the great film-maker Tilo Krause who managed to make a beautiful documentation of the whole event.”

Roger said: “The performers had quite a different view to the members of the audience they saw Brian’s stunning visuals on the ancient walls of Odeon of Herodes Atticus, while we saw, above our heads, the illuminated Parthenon as though floating in the blackness of night.

"It was an exceptional honour to perform in such a place. The film, I think, captures the moment accurately and sensitively. But it is more than a mere momento or a document – it is a work of beauty in itself that can now be shared worldwide.”

Brian and Roger first collaborated with Daniel Lanois on the soundtrack to For All Mankind, Al Reinert’s 1983 documentary on the Apollo moon landing