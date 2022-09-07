Le Fil has been announced as part of the cast of series four of the show which sees the queens face challenges that test their drag race prowess to the max in the hope that they have impressed drag superstar RuPaul enough to avoid being one of the bottom two queens facing a lip sync for their life and elimination from the competition.

Ru is joined on the judging panel by Michelle Visage, an extra special celebrity guest judge and, on a rotational basis, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

Le Fil, 36, says they are the intersection of art, fashion music and sculpture: “I like the idea that I'm breaking genre, breaking gender and creating art. My background was in art and sculpture, and so I always aim to look like a walking piece of fine art!”

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 4. Picture: BBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy

When asked about the drag scene in Brighouse, Le Fil said: “None whatsoever! Brighouse is a small West Yorkshire town, with no drag scene that I know of, but it did spawn me and fellow Series one finalist, Divina de Campo. We were in the school choir together. We’re both from Yorkshire and wonderful!

“I’m proud of my Yorkshire roots, in fact the look I’m wearing now, is a homage to the Brighouse and Rastrick Brass Band. Brass bands and now drag queens are big in Yorkshire.

"I've been dressing femininely ever since I was born as I've been doing drag for years.

“My drag is basically an amped up version of my everyday wear!

“I’ve been doing drag professionally for a while now, and my career highlight was touring around the world with Spice Girl, Melanie C from Brazil to Australia to Europe. She’s my childhood idol so it was a dream come true.”

Le Fil will join queens from across the UK to compete to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.