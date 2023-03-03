Brighouse singer to appear on ITV's Starstruck - TV show sees performers impersonate stars for a chance to win £50,000

Natasha Harper will be on Starstruck tomorrow night (Saturday), and people will have to wait until the show airs to find out which star she will become.

She said: “I have been waiting over a year now to announce the exciting news that I will be appearing on ITV's Starstruck tomorrow at 8:30pm.

“It was a dream come true being part of this show.”

Natasha Harper

Natasha, who teaches singing and musical theatre classes in Brighouse, regularly performs at town events including the annual 1940s weekend.

Hosted by Olly Murs, Starstruck sees superfans go head-to-head for a place in the final and a chance to win a £50,000 prize.

Series one featured performers impersonating stars including Elton John, Cher and Harry Styles.

Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Shania Twain and Jason Manford judge the performers.

Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Shania Twain and Jason Manford. Picture: ITV/Guy Levy

Starstruck continues on ITV1 at 8.30pm on Saturday

