Brighouse's Harpreet Kaur meets Michael Bublé as she celebrates winning The Apprentice TV show

Last night the 30-year-old was revealed as the winner of the BBC1 TV show and new business partner of Lord Alan Sugar.

After battling through weeks of challenges, Harpreet won the billionaire's backing for her business plan to expand and rebrand her dessert business.

What was Barni's will now be known as Oh So Yum, with dessert parlours already in Huddersfield and White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds and an online service that delivers nationwide.

Harpreet Kaur with Michael Buble

This morning has been Harpreet on BBC Radio 2 where she was interviewed by host Vernon Kaye and met singing superstar Michael Bublé.

She even gave the singer some of her Oh So Yum treats to try.

Her appearances today will also include ITV's This Morning.

"Had an amazing morning on BBC Radio 2 with Vernon Kay Richie Anderson and even got to meet Michael Bublé," Harpreet posted on social media.

Harpreet Kaur with BBC Radio 2's Vernon Kaye and Richie Anderson

"Lost for words that I’ve won The Apprentice but I’m so excited for this new chapter with Oh So Yum. Thank you to everyone who showed their support."

Harpreet's parents, Jas and Pete, run Waring Green Stores on Garden Road in Brighouse, and she grew up helping out in the shop.