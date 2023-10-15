News you can trust since 1853
British Urban Film Festival 2023: Halifax picked to host five-day national indie film festival

Halifax will be buzzing with 48 film screenings as it hosts a five day national independent film festival.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Oct 2023, 15:30 BST
The town has been chosen to host The British Urban Film Festival from Monday (October 16) until Friday.

Usually held in London, the event has come to Yorkshire this year, with screenings taking place at VUE Halifax and also in Leeds.

The line-up explores everything from working class life and motherhood to the refugee and migrant experience.

Josette Simon is one of the stars whose films will be screened in HalifaxJosette Simon is one of the stars whose films will be screened in Halifax
The films’ stars include Josette Simon, from ‘Small Axe’ and ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’, who stars in the gripping psychological thriller ‘Rea’s Men’, and Araloyin Oshunremi, from Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’, who appears in the film ‘Falsehood’.

The festival’s grand finale will be held at The Crossley Gallery at Dean Clough on Friday.

Jeremy Hall, chairman and managing director at Dean Clough, said he was thrilled it had been picked to host the finale.

"For more than 40 years, we have worked hard to regenerate this historically important site and cultivate a truly vibrant and diverse destination for both business and pleasure.”

Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe, co-chair and founder of the British Urban Film Festival, said: “After 18 years, the festival is finally spreading its wings and starting a new life away from the nation’s capital.

"Dean Clough is the perfect backdrop for our awards finale, as a well regarded cultural destination in such a breathtaking, historical setting.

"We very much hope to maintain a long lasting partnership with the Dean Clough team and I’m excited to see what lies in store for the film festival as it approaches its 20th birthday in 2025.”

For the full schedule of films in Halifax and to book tickets, check out the Visit Calderdale events page,

