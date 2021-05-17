Cast and crew spotted as feature film begins filming in Halifax

Aaron Cobham and DOP Mike Staniforth. Picture: Lisa Stonehouse

Moment of Grace stars Karen Hassan, Aaron Cobham, Neil Bell, Theo Ogundipe and Sean McGinley.

Karen plays a young woman who makes an ally in a troubled stranger and together they escape her life of vice. When she learns the whereabouts of the child she gave away, her choice is made.

Screen Yorkshire Trainees. Picture: Lisa Stonehouse

The film is a about hope; how even the darkest situation can bring forth beauty and grace.

The majority of the film is set in Calderdale, in various residential locations on Huddersfield Road, Halifax and in Rishworth as well as exterior locations around Pellon Lane and Dean Clough.

The production office has been based out of Fletcher's Mill at Dean Clough.

The film is directed by Keith Farrell of Old Hall Films, Manchester, DOP is Mike Staniforth and Producer is Thea Burrows.

Karen Hassan. Picture: Lisa Stonehouse

Speaking of their decision to film in Halifax, Thea said: "The decision to set our film in Halifax was made very early on.

"We love the desolate beauty, the Yorkshire grit and how the town meets the countryside. It was the perfect setting for our story of people on the fringes of society and about finding lightness in the dark."