Cast announced for Sally Wainwright's Disney+ series The Ballad of Renegade Nell

The cast has been announced for Calderdale writer Sally Wainwright’s next project.

By Abigail Kellett
Friday, 26th August 2022, 1:19 pm

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland will take on the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series The Ballad of Renegade Nell.

Louisa, who played Orla in the Channel 4 sitcom, will be joined by Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, who will play Billy Blind, Trigger Point's Adrian Lester, who will be the Earl of Poynton, and Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson, who will play Nell's father.

The Ballad of Renegade Nell is a swashbuckling new action and fantasy adventure series from BAFTA-award-winning writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley), with eight episodes of 45 minutes each.

Louisa Harland. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Wainwright has shone a spotlight to Calderdale over the years with hit TV dramas Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack. The latter was credited with causing a huge tourism boom for Halifax during 2019.

Her latest project is set to be a swashbuckling adventure.

