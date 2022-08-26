Cast announced for Sally Wainwright's Disney+ series The Ballad of Renegade Nell

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derry Girls star Louisa Harland will take on the lead role in the upcoming Disney+ series The Ballad of Renegade Nell.

Louisa, who played Orla in the Channel 4 sitcom, will be joined by Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed, who will play Billy Blind, Trigger Point's Adrian Lester, who will be the Earl of Poynton, and Line of Duty's Craig Parkinson, who will play Nell's father.

The Ballad of Renegade Nell is a swashbuckling new action and fantasy adventure series from BAFTA-award-winning writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright (Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley), with eight episodes of 45 minutes each.

Louisa Harland. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wainwright has shone a spotlight to Calderdale over the years with hit TV dramas Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack. The latter was credited with causing a huge tourism boom for Halifax during 2019.