Celebrity fans of Happy Valley react to BBC drama's final EVER episode
BBC drama Happy Valley has amassed millions on fans over its three series, with some of those being celebrities.
Many of those high profile fans took to social media to share their thoughts on last night’s (Sunday) final ever episode of the series.
Journalist and presenter Dan Walker said: ““I think I might have singed one of your crocheted blankets” might be one of the best lines ever”
Actress Lisa Riley said: THANK YOU!!!! #happyvalley television at its best……Acting at its best….Script at its best…..we will remember this series for many years to come because it had all the elements”
Broadcaster Piers Morgan tweeted: “Brilliant conclusion to a wonderful TV show. Superb acting, incredible writing, terrific suspense. Sarah Lancashire & James Norton both magnificent. British TV drama at its gritty, witty, brilliant best. Bravo!”
Notable figures in Calderdale have also shared their thoughts on the final episode:
Halifax MP Holly Lunch said: “To the cast and crew of #HappyValley, thank you. I can’t remember a time when the whole country was so collectively gripped by television. It’s no exaggeration to say @spiceyw has helped transform our town. From #HappyValley to #LastTango and #GentlemanJack. Thank you”
Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin tweeted: “@spiceyw utterly brilliant compelling telly with top talent”
FC Halifax Town tweeted: “Proud to be Halifax. An unforgettable end to an amazing nine years, thank you for putting Halifax on the map.”