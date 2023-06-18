News you can trust since 1853
Channel 4's The Dog Academy is looking for new applicants - TV show is looking for Halifax residents to apply

Channel 4's The Dog Academy is looking for new applicants as it is set to return for a second series.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The series puts Britain's top dog specialists and trainers to work, helping exhausted owners create a long-lasting and positive relationships with their animals.

A casting researcher for the show said: “We are looking to hear from people who might be struggling with their dog’s behaviour and need help to overcome their dog’s issues.

"From small quirks to life impacting behaviour, we’ve assembled a team of the very best trainers in Britain to help owners transform their dogs once and for all.”

Filming for the series will take place later this year.

Applications are now open via www.dogsatfivemile.co.uk and anyone with any questions can email [email protected]

