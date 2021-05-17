Channel 5 show is searching for nightmare neighbours in Halifax

Avalon Factual are producing the next series of Nightmare Neighbour Next Door are looking for people to take part in the series.

The show, which will be in its eighth series, sees stories told from the point of view of the neighbour who has reported their experience with their 'nightmare neighbour'.

Viewers will learn how the confrontation started, how the situation is now and whether or not it has escalated.

Both parties involved are approached to comment.

The company behind the show, Avalon Factual are calling for Halifax residents to get in contact for the chance to appear on the show and settle some long-standing issues.