The film has been made by Sam Teale Productions

‘The GoKart’ – by Sam Teale Productions – tells the heartbreaking story of a struggling single father who is trying to make Christmas special for his son.

The sentiment is that the magic of Christmas is made, not bought.

The video has been watched more than 240,000 on YouTube and shared by more than 300,000 people on Facebook.

Made by a four-person crew and starring four actors, it was shot over two days in November in Norristhorpe, Mirfield, Roberttown and Brighouse.

Sam Teale said he was inspired to make the film after hearing about a little boy who said he was not getting anything for Christmas because “Santa was ill”.

“The viewing figures are incredible,” he said.

“It is mad for a little company in Cleckheaton to do this.

Sam Teale who runs his own video production company Sam Teale Productions.