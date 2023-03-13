Cinema tickets on sale ahead of Super Mario film opening at Halifax Vue

Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, in The Super Mario Bro Movie which opens on Friday April 7

Released just in time for the Easter half term, The Super Mario Bros Movie follows legendary plumber Mario – voiced by Chris Pratt) – who discovers an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi, leading to the vibrant Mushroom Kingdom.

There, Mario finds princesses, platforms and peril in the King of the Koopas, Bowser – voiced by Jack Black.

Based on the wonderful worlds of Nintendo and with more than 30 years of games to draw influence from, The Super Mario Bros Movie is packed with some of the series’ most beloved characters, including Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong – voiced by Seth Rogen.

From the minds behind Teen Titans Go! To The Movies and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, as well as the animation studio known for Despicable Me, Mario’s adventure is set to be a colourful clash of comedy and adventure, perfect for all ages, and eagerly anticipated by families, film fans and gamers alike.

Made to be seen on the big screen, discover the fantastical worlds and stunning animated action of the Mushroom Kingdom all from the comfort of Vue’s luxury leather reclinable seating.

To celebrate Mario’s adventure on the big screen, Vue are partnering with Universal Pictures and Illumination to ‘power up’ the experience by offering Vue customers a pre-booking incentive to either receive one free regular coke or a free upgrade to a VIP seat on a second visit to see The Super Mario Bros Movie.

This offer is valid for those who book their tickets during the pre-sale period from now until Tuesday April 4.

Robert Lea, head of screen content at Vue Entertainment, said: “As one of the most recognisable video game heroes, we’re hugely excited to see Mario take a leap onto the big screen for his animated feature film deb ut.

"Perfect viewing to power up your half-term, we expect The Super Mario Bros. Movie to be a hugely popular family film this year, so we urge fans to ensure they get tickets as soon as they can."

The film opens nationwide on Friday April 7.

Tickets for The Super Mario Bros. Movie are on sale now and are available online from just £4.99 at select venues at www.myvue.com

It is not the first time Mario has hit the big screen.

Super Mario Bros i s a 1993 fantasy adventure film also based on Nintendo's Super Mario video game series.

The first feature-length live-action film was directed by the husband-and-wife team of Rocky Morton and Annabel Jankel, written by Parker Bennett, Terry Runté, and Ed Solomon, and distributed by Buena Vista Pictures through Hollywood Pictures.

