Colin Firth’s famous Pride and Prejudice shirt is coming to Halifax after being bought by Bankfield Museum

The shirt featured as part of an auction of items from the archives of Cosprop, a costume house founded by Oscar-winning designer John Bright, held at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London. The auction attracted local and international interest and excitement, with great speculation as to who would be the successful bidder.

Calderdale Council’s museums service purchased seven items at the sale, including the famous white shirt, which is worn by Firth in the celebrated lake scene from the production.

The hammer price for the shirt was £20,000, with the buyer's premium at £5,000, taking the total to £25,000, all of which will go to the John Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, offering creative programmes to children and young people.

The infamous wet shirt (right) as worn by Colin Firth in Pride and Prejudice on display at the "Lights Camera Auction" photocall at Kerry Taylor Auctions. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

The shirt was purchased with the museum’s ringfenced ‘Works of Art Fund’, which has been built up over the years from generous donations and bequests specifically for the purpose of enhancing the museum collection for residents and visitors.

The museum also purchased the Gentleman Jack outfit worn by Suranne Jones.

This will go alongside the recent costumes and props from the Sally Wainwright show gifted to the council by the production company Lookout Point.

Colin Firth. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Other items purchased by the museum at the same sale include the yellow pelisse from the 2020 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma; two outfits from Downton Abbey; and the King and Queen’s outfits from The King’s Speech - meaning there will soon be two items worn by Colin Firth in the museum collections.

Once received from the auction house, all of the outfits will enter the museum collection where they will be cared for and preserved as part of the existing large textiles collection.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Jenny Lynn, said: “The world-famous lake scene from the BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice is truly iconic - much-repeated and much-replicated. It’s quite incredible that the shirt worn in this scene, although now thankfully dry, will now feature as part of Calderdale Museums collections.

“Bankfield Museum in Halifax is becoming increasingly known as a real hub for fashion lovers, with recent popular exhibitions including items from film and tv, historic fashions and contemporary designs.

Exhibition of costumes from BBC's Gentleman Jack series at Bankfield Museum, Halifax back in 2022

“The recent costume additions, including the Colin Firth shirt, reaffirms Calderdale’s place on the map as a cultural arts and heritage destination, also supporting our celebrations for Calderdale’s Year of Culture, which starts in April this year.

“We truly appreciate the generous donations which allow us to continue to bring exciting items and enriching exhibitions to our museums across the borough.”