Come Dine With Me looks for contestants in Halifax - and changes will be made to filming due to Covid

Come Dine With Me looks for contestants in Halifax

Think your cooking skills have improved over lockdown and finally ready to test them out on the wider world?

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to host the perfect dinner party and walk away with £1000?

Sasha Risner, Casting Producer, said: "Following the success of previous episodes in Yorkshire we are back looking for hosts to create the recipe for success.

"We are looking for keen cooks with bags of energy and who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000!"

The only criteria is that you are over 18 and not working or trained as a professional chef.

For this series due to Covid the production is shaking up how it films Come Dine With Me and will be using a centralised house to host social dinner parties.