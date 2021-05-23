Comedy show Meet the Richardsons to return for a third series

The show, which airs on Dave, offers a fictional window into the funny and frustrated marriage of comedians Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont as they give viewers a glimpse of their life in Hebden Bridge.

The series will return with ten, 40 minute episodes written by written by Lucy Beaumont and Tim Reid.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont. Picture: UKTV/Vish Sharma

The news comes as the channel announced a number of brand new UKTV Original comedy entertainment shows.

Richard Watsham, UKTV director of commissioning, said: “I want Dave to be the place that comics come to have fun, to make the kinds of shows they can’t make elsewhere and to develop their careers further, whether they’re emerging, or established stars.”