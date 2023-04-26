Towngate Tearoom in Heptonstall has shared the snaps on Facebook of The Gallows Pole team inside the cafe.

Based on the book by Benjamin Myers, the series sees Shane Meadows fictionalising the remarkable true story of the rise of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series was filmed at a number of locations in Yorkshire, including in Calderdale where crews were spotted in Heptonstall in late 2021.

Towngate Tearoom's behind the scene snaps of The Gallows Pole cast and crew - George MacKay, Benjamin Myers and Michael Socha

The tea room’s pictures include Benjamin Myers and actor Michael Socha, who has appeared in This is England and plays David Hartley in the drama.

Also visiting the cafe in the pictures are actor George MacKay and Shane Meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First-look photos of the new drama were released earlier today (Wednesday).

It is being reported that the series could be on BBC2 and iPlayer as soon as next month.

Shane Meadows from The Gallows Pole at Towngate Tearoom

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad