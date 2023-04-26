News you can trust since 1853
Cragg Vale Coiners story: Behind the scenes photos of The Gallows Pole cast as they visit Calderdale village tea room

A tea room in a Calderdale village where a much-anticipated new BBC drama was filmed has released some behind the scenes photos of the cast and crew.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Apr 2023, 21:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 21:44 BST

Towngate Tearoom in Heptonstall has shared the snaps on Facebook of The Gallows Pole team inside the cafe.

Based on the book by Benjamin Myers, the series sees Shane Meadows fictionalising the remarkable true story of the rise of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

The series was filmed at a number of locations in Yorkshire, including in Calderdale where crews were spotted in Heptonstall in late 2021.

Towngate Tearoom's behind the scene snaps of The Gallows Pole cast and crew - George MacKay, Benjamin Myers and Michael SochaTowngate Tearoom's behind the scene snaps of The Gallows Pole cast and crew - George MacKay, Benjamin Myers and Michael Socha
The tea room’s pictures include Benjamin Myers and actor Michael Socha, who has appeared in This is England and plays David Hartley in the drama.

Also visiting the cafe in the pictures are actor George MacKay and Shane Meadows.

First-look photos of the new drama were released earlier today (Wednesday).

It is being reported that the series could be on BBC2 and iPlayer as soon as next month.

Shane Meadows from The Gallows Pole at Towngate TearoomShane Meadows from The Gallows Pole at Towngate Tearoom
The cast and crew were at the tearoom when they filmed in HeptonstallThe cast and crew were at the tearoom when they filmed in Heptonstall
