Crew filming new Ewan McGregor TV show for Paramount Plus are coming to Halifax

The Trainspotting and Star Wars megastar is currently filming a TV adaptation of A Gentleman In Moscow for Paramount Plus.

The crew making the show are understood to be coming to Halifax later this month to film inside Halifax Town Hall.

They will be filming for five days from May 31 but will be in the town from May 22 carrying out preparation work.

Ewan McGregor could be coming to Halifax (Getty Images)

Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East in Halifax town centre will be closed for some of that time.

The crew will be using two cranes to access the roof of the town hall for the filming.

The show will be the latest in a string to be made in Halifax including Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, Gentleman Jack, Full Monty 2 and Secret Invasion.