Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure: Dan Walker and Helen Skelton visit Hebden Bridge for Channel 5 series

Popular presenters Dan Walker and Helen Skelton paid a visit to Calderdale earlier this year as part of a new Channel 5 series.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 16:24 BST

Dan & Helen's Pennine Adventure is a four-part series following the pair as they visit locations along the Pennine Way and meet the people who live and work there.

Each episode will see the presenters embark on a different leg of their journey, using various forms of transport and participating in fun activities along the way.

In the second episode Dan and Helen will visit Hebden Bridge along with other locations in the South Pennines including Keighley and Saltaire.

A synopsis for the episode reads: “Dan Walker and Helen Skelton begin the next leg of their journey atop Stoodley Pike Monument, a Northern landmark with stunning views across the region, before making their way to Hebden Bridge where they meet a talented ten-year-old planning to keep the craft of clog-making alive by continuing his grandparents' business.”

Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure continues tonight (Tuesday) at 9pm on Channel 5.

