Sowerby Bridge is set to welcome Hollywood royalty today.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A movie crew filming for Danny Boyle’s latest project were in Hebden Bridge yesterday and are expected in Sowerby Bridge today.

West Street car park is shut for filming, and the Courier understands it will be used as a location for Danny Boyle’s upcoming film Ink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The movie is an adaptation of a play about Rupert Murdoch's rise to power at The Sun newspaper starring Guy Pearce and Jack O’Connell.

Danny Boyle spotted at Willow Tree Cafe in Sowerby Bridge

World-renowned director Danny was spotted in Sowerby Bridge last week by an eagle-eyed customer of Willow Tree Cafe, who supplied Danny and his team with coffees.

The cafe posted yesterday: “Seems last week we served Danny Boyle and his film team a whole lot of takeout coffees.

“Obviously it’s taken a very lovely regular to send me the photo as you can imagine getting out 30 separate takeout drinks was no easy task so obviously we didn’t click who he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Guessing he will be back this week as there’s car park closures tomorrow for a film crew in good old Sowerby Bridge.”

The Courier reported yesterday how filming was taking place in Hebden Bridge town centre for what is believed to be Ink, with Albert Street closed to traffic for the filming.

Letters were given to traders in the area which included a warning that a drone was to be used.

It is also understood one of the scenes being filmed involves a car being driven around – hence the need to shut the road.