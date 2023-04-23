News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Glastonbury Festival resale tickets sell out in just six minutes
4 hours ago UK emergency alert fails to go off on all phones - why
6 hours ago Meghan Markle dismisses ‘ridiculous’ coronation speculation
7 hours ago Mo Farah finishes his last London Marathon and says ‘he wanted to cry’
8 hours ago Diane Abbott has Labour whip withdrawn after “deeply offensive” letter
9 hours ago King Charles’ new appointments to historic order ahead of coronation

Derren Brown: How TV illusionist brought visitors flocking to Calderdale park to pat 'lucky' dog statue

Derren Brown is back on our TV screens tonight- but do you remember when one of his stunts brought visitors flocking to Calderdale?

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 18:33 BST- 1 min read

All eyes were on Todmorden back in 2011 after the illusionist sent a fake TV crew – fronted by presenter Dawn Porter - to the town to plant rumours that the dog statue in Centre Vale Park brought luck to anyone who touched it.

After word spread, Derren came to the town to film a series of tests to prove his theory that people make their own luck by seizing opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statue stunt then featured in his show The Secret of Luck, part of his Channel 4 series The Experiments.

TV presenter Dawn Porter with Gemma Rowbottom , Sally Darlington and Kendall Rowbottom pat the head of the lucky dog in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden.TV presenter Dawn Porter with Gemma Rowbottom , Sally Darlington and Kendall Rowbottom pat the head of the lucky dog in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden.
TV presenter Dawn Porter with Gemma Rowbottom , Sally Darlington and Kendall Rowbottom pat the head of the lucky dog in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden.
Most Popular

After the show aired, visitors came from across the country to see the dog for themselves.

There was even a campaign by viewers and town residents for access improvements so the statue was easier to get to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The statue – since named Lucky – was created by local sculptor David Wynne in 2005 and cast in steel at Todmorden foundry Weir Minerals.

It was donated to the park but installation was delayed for several years due to flood-alleviation works being carried out at the time.

The dog sits on the site of the former home of renowned social reformer John Fielden MP.

Read More
HERE
Related topics:CalderdaleTV crewTodmorden