All eyes were on Todmorden back in 2011 after the illusionist sent a fake TV crew – fronted by presenter Dawn Porter - to the town to plant rumours that the dog statue in Centre Vale Park brought luck to anyone who touched it.

After word spread, Derren came to the town to film a series of tests to prove his theory that people make their own luck by seizing opportunities.

The statue stunt then featured in his show The Secret of Luck, part of his Channel 4 series The Experiments.

TV presenter Dawn Porter with Gemma Rowbottom , Sally Darlington and Kendall Rowbottom pat the head of the lucky dog in Centre Vale Park, Todmorden.

After the show aired, visitors came from across the country to see the dog for themselves.

There was even a campaign by viewers and town residents for access improvements so the statue was easier to get to.

The statue – since named Lucky – was created by local sculptor David Wynne in 2005 and cast in steel at Todmorden foundry Weir Minerals.

It was donated to the park but installation was delayed for several years due to flood-alleviation works being carried out at the time.