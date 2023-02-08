End of Happy Valley: 11 other TV shows filmed in Halifax and Calderdale that you might have forgotten about

Happy Valley has once again brought all eyes to Calderdale.
Now the BBC drama has come to an end we’re taking a look at some of the other TV shows that have used the borough as a backdrop over the years.
1. Gentleman Jack
A Sally Wainwright drama filmed in Halifax, Gentleman Jack follows the life of Halifax diarist and 19th century landowner Anne Lister as she looks to open a coal mine and find herself a wife. Scenes across both series were filmed in Halifax and across West Yorkshire. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam Taylor
Photo: Sam Taylor
2. Last Tango in Halifax
An uplifting series, Last Tango in Halifax follows childhood sweethearts Alan and Celia as they reconnect 60 years on. Filmed at a number of Calderdale spots, have fun spotting familiar locations!
Photo: Matt Squire
3. Ackley Bridge
The former St Catherine's Catholic High School building has been used as the film set of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge. The show set in a school ran for five series.
Photo: Charles Round
4. Life on Mars
This drama starring John Simm follows a detective, who gets involved in a car accident in 2006. When he wakes up, he finds himself in the year 1973. Scenes were filmed at Todmorden Hippodrome.
Photo: Tony Johnson