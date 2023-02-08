News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Series that have filmed in Calderdale over the years. Pictures: David Levenson/Keystone/Getty Images, BBC, National World
Series that have filmed in Calderdale over the years. Pictures: David Levenson/Keystone/Getty Images, BBC, National World

End of Happy Valley: 11 other TV shows filmed in Halifax and Calderdale that you might have forgotten about

Happy Valley has once again brought all eyes to Calderdale.

By Abigail Kellett
2 minutes ago

Now the BBC drama has come to an end we’re taking a look at some of the other TV shows that have used the borough as a backdrop over the years.

The ultimate list of Happy Valley filming locations: 39 places in Halifax and beyond featured in the BBC drama

Happy Valley: 16 behind the scenes photos from James Norton who played Tommy Lee Royce

Happy Valley: Here's what other TV shows filmed in Halifax we will be able to watch next

1. Gentleman Jack

A Sally Wainwright drama filmed in Halifax, Gentleman Jack follows the life of Halifax diarist and 19th century landowner Anne Lister as she looks to open a coal mine and find herself a wife. Scenes across both series were filmed in Halifax and across West Yorkshire. Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/HBO/Sam Taylor

Photo: Sam Taylor

Photo Sales

2. Last Tango in Halifax

An uplifting series, Last Tango in Halifax follows childhood sweethearts Alan and Celia as they reconnect 60 years on. Filmed at a number of Calderdale spots, have fun spotting familiar locations!

Photo: Matt Squire

Photo Sales

3. Ackley Bridge

The former St Catherine's Catholic High School building has been used as the film set of Channel 4 drama Ackley Bridge. The show set in a school ran for five series.

Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales

4. Life on Mars

This drama starring John Simm follows a detective, who gets involved in a car accident in 2006. When he wakes up, he finds himself in the year 1973. Scenes were filmed at Todmorden Hippodrome.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Happy ValleyHalifaxCalderdaleBBC