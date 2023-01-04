Everything we know about Boat Story - Cast and plot details of BBC drama thought to be filming in Halifax

It is understood that the crew of new BBC and Amazon show called Boat Story are filming in Halifax.

Here’s everything we know so far about Boat Story.

Boat Story is filming in and around Yorkshire. Picture: BBC

Who is in the cast?

Starring in the series are Daisy Haggard, of Back to Life and Breeders, as well as Paterson Joseph who recently starred in Vigil and Noughts & Crosses.

Tcheky Karyo, who starred as Julien Baptiste in both The Missing and Baptiste, will also be appearing in Boat Story.

Also in the series will be Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes on A Scandal), Craig Fairbrass (One Piece, Villain and Muscle) and Phil Daniels (Quadrophenia, House of Dragons).

The Tourist, a BBC show that was also written by Harry and Jack Williams. Picture: BBC/Stan/HBO Max & ZDF/Ian Routledge

What is the plot?

When two hard-up strangers, Janet and Samuel, stumble across a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat, they can’t believe their luck. After agreeing to sell it and split the cash, they quickly find themselves entangled with police, masked hitmen, and a sharp-suited gangster known only as ‘The Tailor’.

At its heart, Boat Story is an action thriller about two ordinary people whom the world has turned its back on, and whether they’re willing - or desperate enough - to do something crazy to get what they want in life. Pushed to the very edge, can they trust each other and get away with their lives and the money?

Boat Story twists and turns with character-driven, surprising storytelling, hilarious and moving in equal turns. Off-beat humour contrasts with high-octane action sequences against the spectacular backdrop of the beautiful, windswept Yorkshire coastline.

Who has written the series?

The six episode series has been written by Harry and Jack Williams, who also penned hit shows The Tourist, The Missing and Baptiste.

Harry and Jack Williams, writers and Managing Directors of Two Brothers Pictures said: “We loved making The Tourist and Boat Story picks up where that left off - tonally at least. It’s a morality tale and a thriller and other things that make it hard to define even though we seem to be attempting to define it. It’s full of vulnerable, messed up and eccentric characters and we’ve cast some of our favourite actors to play them. We are excited to bring this to life along with our fellow directors.”

Tommy Bulfin, BBC Commissioning Editor, said: “Even by Jack and Harry’s remarkable standards, Boat Story is a hugely entertaining and fiendishly clever thriller that I know will have the nation desperate to know what’s coming next. And I cannot think of a more perfect cast to bring these fantastic characters to life – you’ll just have to wait and see which ones you can trust!”

Where will the series air?

