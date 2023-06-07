The Hollywood star himself has been in the town over the past week as scenes for A Gentleman in Moscow were filmed inside Halifax Town Hall.

Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant shared snaps of the Trainspotting and Star Wars actor posing with some of its team after he stayed there on its social media.

The crew have since been seen packing up and are understood to have finished filming at the town hall.

Film star Ewan McGregor with staff at Holdsworth House and Restaurant in Halifax where he stayed recently

But they are returning – this time to film at another of Halifax’s most iconic buildings.

The Courier understands they will be transforming part of the inside of India Buildings, at the bottom of Horton Street opposite Halifax Railway Station, into a Russian hospital for scenes for the show.

The former wool house used to house Furniture City, which has moved further up Horton Street, and has been bought by The Holdsworth Group, who have pledged to refurbish the beautiful building and are offering the space inside to rent.

It is not known exactly when the Gentleman in Moscow film crew and cast are coming back, but it is understood to be in the coming weeks.

India Buildings, on Horton Street in Halifax town centre

The Courier first revealed in April that Ewan was expected in Halifax for the making of the new TV show which will be shown on Paramount Plus.

He will play Alexander Rostov in the series alongside his real-life wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who will take on the part of Anna Urbanova.

