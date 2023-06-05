News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Ewan McGregor filming in Halifax: Film crew packing up today give sneak peek at how they transformed Halifax Town Hall

The film crew for a new TV series starring Ewan McGregor were seen starting to pack up in Halifax today (Monday) – but not before they revealed a glimpse of what they have been up to.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST

The team – including the Hollywood A-lister himself – have been in Halifax filming scenes inside Halifax Town Hall for a new TV adaptation of A Gentleman in Moscow.

The crew started setting up two weeks ago but were today seen loading scenery and props into lorries parked outside the council building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They included decorative screens and huge golden plant pots.

The crew packing up at Halifax Town Hall todayThe crew packing up at Halifax Town Hall today
The crew packing up at Halifax Town Hall today
Most Popular

Nearby bar and music venue The Grayston Unity posted soon after the crew arrived that a huge amount of fresh flowers had been seen going into the town hall.

The Courier revealed in April that Ewan, who has starred in Trainspotting and Star Wars, was expected in Halifax for the making of the new TV show which will be shown on Paramount Plus.

Ewan will play Alexander Rostov in the series alongside his real-life wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who will take on the part of Anna Urbanova.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Holdsworth House Hotel and Restaurant shared photos on Friday of the star at the well-known hotel posing alongside some of their team.

Ewan McGregor has also been spotted during the filmingEwan McGregor has also been spotted during the filming
Ewan McGregor has also been spotted during the filming

Streets arounds Halifax Town Hall have been closed while the filming takes place, and parking has been suspended.

Crossley Street and Town Hall Street East in Halifax will be shut until Friday, June 9 while the crew continue to pack away.

Read More
Read more about Ewan McGregor spotted at Holdsworth House during filming in Hali...
Related topics:HalifaxEwan McGregorHollywoodRestaurant