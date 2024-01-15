News you can trust since 1853
Ewan McGregor: Hollywood royalty and Star Wars legend returns to Halifax as film crew for A Gentleman in Moscow set up at iconic Halifax building

One of the world’s best-know actors is understood to be back in Halifax this week.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Jan 2024, 10:54 GMT
Updated 15th Jan 2024, 10:55 GMT
Ewan McGregor is playing a leading role in A Gentleman in Moscow – a new TV series which is being filmed in the town centre.

A crew for the show arrived to start filming inside India Buildings, at the bottom of Horton Street opposite Halifax Railway Station, this morning.

They have been busy taking equipment inside and setting up a structure at the back of the building on Deal Street.

The film crew have been seen at India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax this morningThe film crew have been seen at India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax this morning
The Courier understands they are creating a hospital set inside India Buildings to film scenes for the show.

Ewan, whose many hit films have included Trainspotting and Star Wars, was in Halifax in May to film A Gentleman in Moscow inside Halifax Town Hall.

Based on a book of the same name, A Gentleman in Moscow will be available on Paramount Plus in the UK.

It tells the story of

Parking has been suspended on Horton Street all week while filming takes palceParking has been suspended on Horton Street all week while filming takes palce
The book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

All Creatures Great and Small writer Ben Vanstone is adapting the novel for television.

As reported by the Courier last week, signs have gone up on Horton Street and Cross Street saying parking is suspended from Monday to Friday this week to allow for filming.

