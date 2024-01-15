Ewan McGregor: Hollywood royalty and Star Wars legend returns to Halifax as film crew for A Gentleman in Moscow set up at iconic Halifax building
Ewan McGregor is playing a leading role in A Gentleman in Moscow – a new TV series which is being filmed in the town centre.
A crew for the show arrived to start filming inside India Buildings, at the bottom of Horton Street opposite Halifax Railway Station, this morning.
They have been busy taking equipment inside and setting up a structure at the back of the building on Deal Street.
The Courier understands they are creating a hospital set inside India Buildings to film scenes for the show.
Ewan, whose many hit films have included Trainspotting and Star Wars, was in Halifax in May to film A Gentleman in Moscow inside Halifax Town Hall.
Based on a book of the same name, A Gentleman in Moscow will be available on Paramount Plus in the UK.
The book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.
All Creatures Great and Small writer Ben Vanstone is adapting the novel for television.
As reported by the Courier last week, signs have gone up on Horton Street and Cross Street saying parking is suspended from Monday to Friday this week to allow for filming.