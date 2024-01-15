One of the world’s best-know actors is understood to be back in Halifax this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ewan McGregor is playing a leading role in A Gentleman in Moscow – a new TV series which is being filmed in the town centre.

A crew for the show arrived to start filming inside India Buildings, at the bottom of Horton Street opposite Halifax Railway Station, this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have been busy taking equipment inside and setting up a structure at the back of the building on Deal Street.

The film crew have been seen at India Buildings on Horton Street in Halifax this morning

The Courier understands they are creating a hospital set inside India Buildings to film scenes for the show.

Ewan, whose many hit films have included Trainspotting and Star Wars, was in Halifax in May to film A Gentleman in Moscow inside Halifax Town Hall.

Based on a book of the same name, A Gentleman in Moscow will be available on Paramount Plus in the UK.

It tells the story of

Parking has been suspended on Horton Street all week while filming takes palce

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov, whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

All Creatures Great and Small writer Ben Vanstone is adapting the novel for television.