Fans flocked to Halifax for special premiere of Gentleman Jack series two

As the stars gathered on the red carpet, fans gathered outside the entrance to Square Chapel in The Piece Hall to catch a glimpse of the cast.

The show’s creator Sally Wainwright, BAFTA award-winning Suranne Jones, and Gemma Whelan were among the cast who walked the red carpet.

Suranne Jones said: “Anne Lister was such a remarkable person and being able to shoot the series in Halifax and Calderdale where she created such a stir all those years ago has been so inspiring as an actor.

“The area has played an important role in my life since the first series of Gentleman Jack aired.”

Filmed in and around Calderdale, series one followed Anne Lister's life as she inherited her uncle's fading estate, Shibden Hall in Halifax, which she attempted to restore while beginning a romance with Ann Walker.

Series two picks up just four weeks after series one ended with all eyes on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

