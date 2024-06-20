Filming for new Sally Wainwright BBC drama Riot Women set to begin in Calderdale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sally Wainwright’s new BBC drama Riot Women is set to start filming in Calderdale soon as film crews arrive in the borough tomorrow (Friday).

The drama, which is set in Hebden Bridge, centres around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

Speaking to the Halifax Courier back in April, Sally said: "They're angry and they're going to sing about being angry and being of a certain age and all the stuff that goes with being of a certain age and having to go through the menopause at the same time.

Sally Wainwright

"They form a punk rock band to sing about what they're angry about."

Letters have been sent out to residents of Mytholmroyd to warn them of the filming in the coming weeks.

It details the days when production crews will be in and around the village and that filming hours will typically fall between 7am to 7pm, to keep disruption to a minimum.

The facilities trailers will be parked at Mytholmroyd Community Centre from June 21 to July 2 and July 4 to July 7.

Sally has created a number of top TV dramas that have centred on life in Calderdale including Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack.

The letter says: “As I’m sure you’re aware, Sally Wainwright has truly put Calderdale on the map, having produced such a variety of hugely revered drama series set in the region.