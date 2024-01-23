Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new title was given by Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin at the launch of ‘Culturedale’ held at Dean Clough.

Twelve months of events, starting in April, mark the borough’s 50th anniversary and are aimed at bringing long-term economic benefits by boosting creative industries.

Calderdale’s Council’s £500,000 investment has pulled in around £1.9 million of funding for the celebration.

Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin at the launch of Culturedale

Mayor Brabin said there were very real economic benefits to be seen in Calderdale.

She added young people becoming involved would begin to believe in their potential to pursue creative careers because of Culturedale.

Ewan McGregor filming new TV series A Gentleman in Moscow at India Buildings last week evidenced Calderdale’s growing importance, she added.

“Calderdale is now the Hollywood of the North,” said Mayor Brabin.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Coun Jane Scullion, said Hollywood actor Ewan even used her office as a dressing room when he was filming the same show at Halifax’s Town Hall last year.

“Culture is not just about entertainment, it is an extraordinary powerful force that shapes our identity, fosters creativity and strengthens social cohesion,” she said

“It’s actually bringing money into the borough.

“It can drive economic prosperity for the borough, as a place to live and work,” she said.

“We want to build a legacy for the next 10 years and beyond.”

Mayor of Calderdale Ashley Evans (Lib Dem, Warley) said the year would allow Calderdale showcase residents’ talents.

“The thing people don’t necessarily know is that we have a huge group of people who do a wonderful spectrum of things,” he said.

“People realise it’s a great time to live in Calderdale, a great time to do business here and a great time to be in this part of the world – we are Culturedale.”

