Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More details have been revealed about a new BBC show currently filming in Halifax.

The Courier reported earlier this month how a film crew had been spotted at a house on Stafford Avenue in Skircoat Green.

We were told at the time that they were making a new children’s TV show for CBBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC has now disclosed that the programme is called High Hoops – a children’s comedy series starring Peep Show actors Robert Webb and Isy Suttie and created by Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions.

Robert Webb and Isy Suttie are starring in the new show being filmed in Halifax

It will consist of 10 episodes and tell the story of a “charmingly reckless high school basketball player and her chaotic pursuit of success, fame, love and the perfect hook shot”.

The BBC has said: “The show is about a failing school basketball team and the arrival of tall, gaffe-prone but unstoppable Aoife O’Neill.

"It’s a show about determination, finding your tribe, and being true to yourself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show has been written and created by Sinead Fagan - a life-long basketball player and coach.

The production team for the show are still looking for potential locations in Halifax to film at and have been posting on some community Facebook pages requesting people get in touch if they have houses that might be suitable to film at.

As reported by the Courier yesterday, film crews have also arrived in Calderdale to start filming Sally Wainwright’s latest project, Riot Women.