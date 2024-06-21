Filming in Halifax: More details about new BBC show starring Peep Show actors Robert Webb and Isy Suttie currently filming in Halifax
The Courier reported earlier this month how a film crew had been spotted at a house on Stafford Avenue in Skircoat Green.
We were told at the time that they were making a new children’s TV show for CBBC.
The BBC has now disclosed that the programme is called High Hoops – a children’s comedy series starring Peep Show actors Robert Webb and Isy Suttie and created by Hebden Bridge-based CanCan Productions.
It will consist of 10 episodes and tell the story of a “charmingly reckless high school basketball player and her chaotic pursuit of success, fame, love and the perfect hook shot”.
The BBC has said: “The show is about a failing school basketball team and the arrival of tall, gaffe-prone but unstoppable Aoife O’Neill.
"It’s a show about determination, finding your tribe, and being true to yourself.”
The show has been written and created by Sinead Fagan - a life-long basketball player and coach.
The production team for the show are still looking for potential locations in Halifax to film at and have been posting on some community Facebook pages requesting people get in touch if they have houses that might be suitable to film at.
As reported by the Courier yesterday, film crews have also arrived in Calderdale to start filming Sally Wainwright’s latest project, Riot Women.
Letters have been sent out to residents of Mytholmroyd to warn them of the filming, with the crew’s facilities trailers parked at Mytholmroyd Community Centre from today until July 2 and July 4 to July 7.
