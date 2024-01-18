These TV extras have been shivering in Halifax today as they take part in the making of a new Ewan McGregor show.

Dozens of actors were spotted waiting patiently on Deal Street outside India Buildings where filming for A Gentleman in Moscow is taking place this week.

As these photos show, most seem to be dressed in period Russian costumes.

The Courier understands that a hospital has been created inside the iconic building on Horton Street in Halifax town centre for the drama.

We have also heard that fake snow has been put down outside on Deal Street for the show.

Ewan himself has not yet been spotted but an actor’s trailer has been parked up on Cross Street, outside The Piece Hall, today.

A new structure has been set up at the back of the building and lights can be seen in some of the windows.

Deal Street has been closed for the filming and signs have also appeared on nearby Church Street warning drivers that the road will be closed today and tomorrow, from 6.30pm to midnight.

A Gentleman in Moscow is being adapted from a best-selling novel of the same name and will be shown on Paramount Plus.

Written by Amor Towles and released in 2016, the book follows the story of Count Alexander Rostov – played by Ewan McGregor – whose aristocratic upbringing puts him on the wrong side of history in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution.

All Creatures Great and Small writer Ben Vanstone is adapting the novel for television.

