A TV crew and a famous face have been seen in a Calderdale town.

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page was spotted filming in Hebden Bridge yesterday.

She was filming for a new BBC TV show – Shift the Thrift.

The series celebrates Britain’s charity shop scene and taps into the growing trend of second-hand shopping and online reselling.

Each episode sees two people go head-to-head in a race against the clock to turn their purchases into as much profit as possible.

Contestants are challenged to uncover charity shop gems, transform them with flair, and sell them at auctions, guided along the way by Joanna.

Each episode begins in a different UK town, where Joanna and two guest experts explore the local charity shop scene.

The actress posted on her Instagram page: “Today, we were in Hebden Bridge and the team had some good finds in the local charity shops BUT the best find for me was the local kebab and burger shop called JoJo’s.”