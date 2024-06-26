As reported by the Courier yesterday, the Riot Women cast and crew are in Hebden Bridge town centre until around 4pm.

There are some road closures and parking bay suspensions in place.

These photos show the team are already hard at work at The Shoulder of Mutton pub on Bridge Gate.

Residents and businesses have been sent a map – seen by the Courier – detailing where filming will be taking place and when.

The crew will be at The Shoulder of Mutton until around 10.30am.

St George’s Square car park will be closed from 6am until noon, and filming will take place between 10.30am and noon.

The crew will then move to Coin on Albert Street for filming between noon and 4pm.

And they will be on Carlton Street between noon and 2pm.

Six parking bays on Crown Street will be suspended between 7am and noon, Carlton Street will be closed all day, six parking bays on Cheetham Street will be suspended all day and there will be stop/go traffic measures on Crown Street between 10.30am and noon.

As reported by the Courier last week, production crews arrived in the area on Friday, with facilities trailers parked at Mytholmroyd Community Centre until July 2 and between July 4 and July 7.

Riot Women is Sally Wainwright’s latest drama and follows the massive success of Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax and Gentleman Jack – all also filmed and based in Calderdale.

Set in Hebden Bridge, Riot Women centres around five menopausal women who form a punk rock band.

Speaking to the Halifax Courier back in April, Sally said: "They're angry and they're going to sing about being angry and being of a certain age and all the stuff that goes with being of a certain age and having to go through the menopause at the same time.

"They form a punk rock band to sing about what they're angry about.

"It's just me letting rip really!

"We've got a song about HRT called Seeing Red.

"I've had a lot of fun writing it."

